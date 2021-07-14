Celtic agree Carl Starfelt transfer from Rubin Kazan

Celtic have reached an agreement with Rubin Kazan over the proposed transfer of Carl Starfelt, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 26-year-old joined the Russian Premier League side from IFK Goteborg in 2019 for a reported fee of €1m, and has made a total of 42 appearances for the club since, scoring three goals. Primarily a centre-back, he is also capable of covering the right defensive flank. He has three caps for Sweden under his belt, and his contract with Rubin has three years left to run.

Celtic and Rubin have settled on a fee of €5m, and the personal terms between the player and the Scottish club have been agreed as well. It’s only a matter of time before the deal is officially announced.

Romano says Celtic will now turn their attention to Rennes right-back Brandon Soppy.