Premier League tussle for Lucas Paqueta on the horizon?

According to Newcastle-based outlet Chronicle Live, Newcastle and Arsenal could be locked in a battle this summer for the services of Olympique Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta.

The two Premier League clubs reportedly went head-to-head for Bruno Guimaraes as well in January, and the Magpies obviously won that round.

Paqueta is an attacking midfielder, and given Arsenal’s dire need for a proper striker (or even two) as well as a deep-role central midfielder, it remains to be seen how serious they are about the 24-year-old Brazilian.

In all competitions, Paqueta has made a total of 37 appearances this season, scoring nine goals coupled with six assists. His contract with Lyon doesn’t expire before the summer of 2025.