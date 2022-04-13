Bayern Munich CEO Kahn: Gravenberch, Mazraoui deals close, Lewandowski and Muller to stay put

Bayern Munich put in a disappointing performance in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal clash with Villarreal and failed to overturn the advantage the Spanish side secured previously at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

However, club CEO Oliver Kahn has moved quickly to restore the faith of the supporters, by telling Prime Video that the deals to sign Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax are close. He also made it perfectly clear Robert Lewandowski would be going nowhere this summer, and that the talks with Thomas Muller over a new contract are underway and going well.

Both Gravenberch and Mazraoui are products of the famous Ajax academy, but while Mazraoui is about to run out of contract at the end of the season and join Bayern as a free agent, Gravenberch will have a year remaining on his deal and certain terms between the clubs are to be agreed. Mino Raiola represents both players, and according to Fabrizio Romano, the agent is expected to see the transfers through without major hitches.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski has been of interest to Barcelona and the Catalans have already contacted his representatives, but they are yet to make contact with Bayern. Like Gravenberch, Lewandowski is under contract until the summer of 2023 and nothing can be done without the consent of the Bavarian club.

Bayern want the Poland international to sign a new deal, but Lewandowski wants it to be for at least three years, which the Bundesliga champions aren’t too keen on.

On the other hand, there seems to be no issues with Muller.