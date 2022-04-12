RB Salzburg director confirms Karim Adeyemi talks with Borussia Dortmund

RB Salzburg director Stephan Reiter has told Sky Austria that his club are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a potential transfer of Karim Adeyemi to the Signal Iduna Park this summer, and that the talks are going well.

Having signed Erling Haaland from Salzburg in January 2020 for around €20 million, Dortmund are set to lose the Norwegian sensation for €75m at the end of the season, with Manchester City touted as his likeliest destination. Adeyemi is obviously being brought in as a direct replacement.

The 20-year-old, who already has three caps as a senior Germany international, has so far scored 20 goals and produced five assists in 38 matches in all competitions this season.