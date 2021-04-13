Manchester City agree Kayky deal

Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign 17-year-old forward Kayky from Fluminense, according to The Guardian.

Apparently, the two clubs have agreed on an initial transfer fee of €10 million for the Brazilian talent, often referred to as the ‘new Neymar’. There will be add-ons and a percentage of a potential sale in the future for the Brazilian club as well.

The transfer will take place in the summer of 2022, when Kayky, who has two goals in seven appearances in the Brazilian top flight this term, will have turned 18.

Talks between the two clubs are ongoing regarding Metinho, a 17-year-old midfielder, who could accompany Kayky on the flight to Manchester.