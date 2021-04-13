Arsenal and Leicester in Odsonne Edouard race

Arsenal and Leicester City will be competing against each other in their efforts to bring Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard to England, according to The Telegraph.

Edouard came through the youth ranks at Paris Saint-Germain. He earned first-team promotion in the summer of 2016, but only to be sent out on loan to Toulouse for the following season. Having returned, he joined Celtic, initially on another loan, but the deal was turned into a permanent one in 2018 for a fee of just over €10 million. Since then, he has helped Celtic win three titles in Scottland, two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups, scoring 81 and assisting 36 goals in 163 appearances for the club. This term, he has 20 goals to his name in 35 games in all competitions.

The 23-year-old striker will be entering the final year of his contract this summer, and it stands to reason to expect Celtic to agree to a sale at a relatively reasonable price unless they manage to get him to sign a new deal.

Leicester City have enjoyed the quality of Jamie Vardy for a long time, and his contribution to the 2015-16 Premier League title will never be forgotten at the King Power Stadium, but the 34-year-old obviously cannot go on playing so well forever. Securing a suitable successor for the veteran seems to be high on the Foxes’ list of priorities, and that’s where Edouard is expected to come in.

On the other hand, it seems Arsenal are set for a significant attacking overhaul this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both entering the final year of their contracts, and like Leicester, they see Edouard as a good option to add to their ranks.

It is believed Celtic would demand no more than €22 million to let Edouard leave.