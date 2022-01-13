COFNRIMED: Aston Villa sign Lucas Digne from Everton

Aston Villa have completed and confirmed the signing of Lucas Digne from Everton. The fee reportedly stands at £25m.

Having completed the loan acquisition of Philippe Coutinho and expressed an interest in Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma, Villa were reported to be in search of a new left-back, with Bologna’s Aaron Hickey among the names mentioned as potential targets.

Meanwhile, Digne’s situation at Everton was becoming difficult and as manager Rafa Benitez and as the club worked on the signing of Andriy Mykolenko from Dinamo Kyiv, the former LOSC Lille, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain man was said to be on his way out. His parting statement goes some way in confirming the stories.

“I did not expect it to end this way,” Digne wrote via Instagram.

“What has happened and some things that were said about me in the last month have made me very sad. But I will not enter a war on words with anyone. There are so many good and decent people in and around Everton who want the best for this club and not only for themselves – and to them I can only say from my heart: I wish you the best.”

Newcastle, Chelsea and West Ham are also believed to have been interested in signing the 28-year-old this month, but Villa obviously acted decisively enough to win the race.

Having developed a bond with the Everton supporters over the last three and a half years, Digne will now be playing under former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard. The 43-cap France international ends his spell at Goodison Park with 127 appearances, six goals and 20 assists for Everton in all competitions.