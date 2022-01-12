CONFIRMED: Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun completes Middlesbrough loan move

Folarin Balogun has made his way from Arsenal to Middlesbrough on loan for the remaining part of the season, both clubs have confirmed.

The 20-year-old striker was a subject of much speculation for a large part of 2020-21, but towards the end of the campaign he signed a new contract with the Gunners, ending the uncertainty for a while.

This season, Balogun has scored 15 goals in just 14 appearances for Arsenal’s Under-23 side, and has played for the first team on four occasions. Manager Mikel Arteta might opt to put more faith into him next term, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah set to leave in the summer and the status of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still unresolved after he lost the club captaincy through indiscipline.