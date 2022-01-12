Burnley striker Chris Wood to undergo Newcastle medical

Burnley striker Chris Wood is set to undergo a medical today (Wednesday) ahead of a proposed move to Newcastle, according to numerous sources.

Newcastle are currently in 19th place with just 11 points from 19 matches, and they’re in desperate need of a striker to help their chances of Premier League survival.

On the other hand, Burnley are in a practically identical situation, sitting 18th also with 11 points, and they’ve apparently been angered by Wood’s choice to leave Turf Moor for St. James Park in such a crucial moment, when the two teams are in the same race to escape relegation. The Clarets would have rejected the offer if they could, but Newcastle have triggered the release clause in Wood’s contract, set at £20 million (some reports claim £25m). The personal terms have already been agreed.

Questions have been asked about the sense of paying that kind of money for a 30-year-old striker with just three goals in 21 games in all competitions this season, but the fact that the move will have weakened a direct rival in the battle against relegation has to be taken into account as well. The figure of 53 strikes in 165 appearances since joining Burnley from Leeds United in 2017 seems more realistic, and more promising for the Magpies. Wood also has 27 strikes in 59 caps as a New Zealand international.

Wood is actually being taken on to step into the breach left by the calf injury which has ruled Callum Wilson out for two months after the surprising FA Cup defeat to Cambridge United.