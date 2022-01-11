Arsenal maintain Vlahovic interest

Arsenal are interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, according to Sky Sports, despite the striker being likely to stay put until the summer.

The Gunners are in need of a striker, and that need is only likely to become more dire as the months go by unless it is dealt with. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, recently stripped of the club captaincy, is currently away at the African Cup of Nations with Gabon, and his status at the Emirates apparently still hasn’t been decided. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both likely to leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Vlahovic, who has just entered the final 18 months of his contract with Fiorentina, has so far scored 47 goals in 106 appearances for the Serie A side since joining from Partizan Belgrade in 2018, but it’s worth noting that 18 of those goals have come in the 22 matches he has played this season.