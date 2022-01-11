“I’m not asking for crazy stuff” – Mo Salah on Liverpool contract talks

There has still been no report of progress in the talks between Liverpool and the representative of Mohamed Salah over a new contract for the Egyptian. Nonetheless, journalists continue to ask questions about it whenever they get a chance, and Salah recently spoke on the subject in an interview with British GQ magazine.

“I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands,” he said. “It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff.”

“I love the fans and the club. But with the administration, they have been told the situation. It’s in their hands.”

The message to the other side of the negotiation table can hardly be clearer than that, though for those looking on from the outside, all that is left is to believe that the forward really isn’t asking for “crazy stuff”.

According to recent reports, what the 29-year-old wants is for his wages to reflect his status as one of the best out there at the moment (though no source remotely reliable mentions a figure), as well as for the club to continue showing ambition to compete at the highest level.

Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, for a reported fee of €42 million. Since then, he’s gone on to score 148 goals and contribute 56 assists in 229 appearances in all competitions for the club, playing a leading role in their Champions League and Premier League triumphs in 2019 and 2020, respectively. He currently tops the goalscoring chart in the English top flight with 16 goals this term.