Dominik Szoboszlai set for Leipzig switch

Despite the interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, Dominik Szoboszlai is set to remain a part of the Red Bull project and move from RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig in January, according to Sky Sports and their branch in Germany.

As has been said above, the 20-year-old midfielder has been attracting the attention of top clubs, including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, with Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane believed to have spoken with the player by phone. Arsenal were also very keen, having missed out on Olympique Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar near the end of the summer transfer window, with Mikel Arteta believing he could provide the creativity his team have been sorely missing lately.

Szoboszlai’s release clause, set at only €25 million, was widely perceived as low enough for practically every interested club to make a move as it doesn’t reflect his talent nearly enough, given the prices in the transfer market these days.

Nonetheless, it’s obviously very important for the Hungary international, given his young age, to go somewhere where he’d be playing at a higher level and on a regular basis, and with that in mind, Leipzig seems like the perfect destination.

Salzburg dropped from the Champions League to the Europa League for the knockout stages having finished third in Group A behind Bayern and Atletico Madrid, but Szoboszlai is now set to continue playing in the elite club competition with Leipzig finishing second to Paris Saint-Germain in Group H.

Szoboszlai has eight goals and nine assists for Salzuburg in all competitions this season.