Pogba keen on Juventus return

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is keen to play for Juventus again, according to The Times.

The entire senior career of the French midfielder so far has been going back and forth between these to clubs. Pogba joined United’s U-18 setup in 2009 from Le Havre, but having gone through the U-23s, he was promoted to the first team in January 2012 only to join Juventus on a free transfer in the summer that year.

In the four years that followed, he helped the Old Lady win four Serie A titles and reach the 2015 Champions League final, before returning to Old Trafford as a big-name signing for a reported fee of €105 million. Since then, he has made a total of 171 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring 34 goals and making 35 assists, and won the League Cup and the Europa League in 2016/17.

However, his performances have had a lot of ups and downs, and his place in the starting XI under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems lost due to the fact that the manager simply cannot devise an efficient way to field both Pogba and Bruno Fernandes at the same time.

Mino Raiola, who represents the French 2018 World Cup winner, recently said Pogba was unhappy at United and that a parting of ways would be the best possible outcome for all parties.

Real Madrid have long been entertaining the idea of signing him with coach Zinedine Zidane reportedly very keen on working with his compatriot, but Pogba apparently has his heart set on another spell in Turin.