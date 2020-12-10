Liverpool interest in Mbappe ‘real’

The reports crediting Liverpool with interest in Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe are based in reality, according to Spanish outlet Sport, who add that the battle for the 21-year-old is likely to go down to the wire between the Premier League champions and their La Liga counterparts – Real Madrid.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp openly spoke about Mbappe some time ago, saying that the Reds had no chance of signing the French forward purely for financial reasons. Mbappe is currently among the most valuable names in football, and Liverpool aren’t known as a club that spends high amounts on signing superstars.

For his part, Mbappe praised Liverpool and Klopp on several occasions during the Merseysiders’ run to the first Premier League title in 30 years last season.