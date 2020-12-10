Manchester United interested in Kieran Trippier

Manchester United are interested in signing Kieran Trippier from Manchester United next summer, according to Sky Sports.

Interestingly enough, Trippier’s football journey started in Manchester. He was a product of City’s academy, but he never made a first-team appearance for United’s neighbours. Instead, he was loaned out to Barnsley in two separate spells, before leaving the club on a permanent basis to join Burnley in 2012. Three years later, he made his way to Tottenham Hotspur and made a total of 114 appearances for the team led by Mauricio Pochettino at the time, helping them reach the 2019 Champions League final.

However, he was sold to Atletico Madrid that very summer and quickly became an important member of the team. This season he has played in every game the Rojiblancos have played in La Liga and the Champions League – a total of 16 matches, laying on three assists.

Over at United, they’re apparently keen to bring in some real competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right defensive flank, and they see the 30-year-old England international as a good candidate.

Trippier’s contract enters its final year at the end of the season, and that is the moment United will be looking to exploit to try and sign him for a reasonable fee.

But having settled so well in Spain, where Atletico lead the title race at the moment, it remains to be seen if Trippier will be interested in returning to Manchester to sign for a team that has just been knocked out of the Champions League and sits in sixth place in the Premier League at the moment.