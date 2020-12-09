Would Arsenal be a good fit for Wout Weghorst?

Arsenal are desperately struggling to score goals in the Premier League at the moment. Since their 2-1 win over Sheffield United over two months ago, seven outings in the English top flight saw them find the opposition net just twice – a 0-1 win away to Manchester United and a 1-2 defeat at home at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers. In that time frame, they failed to score against Manchester City, Leicester City, Leeds United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal have always been known for a fluid, short-passing style of play, but until they parted ways with Olivier Giroud in January 2018, the Frenchman was often called upon to save the day as a classic target man, but since he moved to Stamford Bridge, they haven’t had such an option in their ranks.

With that in mind, Andries Joncker, who worked as an assistant coach at both Arsenal and Wolfsburg, is of the opinion that 6’6” striker Wout Weghorst would be a good fit for the Gunners.