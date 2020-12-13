Tottenham to allow Alli January departure

Tottenham Hotspur will allow Dele Alli to leave the club when the winter transfer window opens next month, according to The Telegraph, and the decision has been made out of respect for everything the midfielder has done for them over the last five years.

Alli’s football journey started at MK Dons, and having gone through their academy ranks, he signed for Spurs in the winter of 2015 and was loaned back for the rest of the season. He finally arrived to north London that summer, and has so far gone on to make a total of 230 appearances for Spurs in all competitions, with 120 goal involvements (64 goals, 56 assists) to his name.

The club hasn’t won any trophies in that time, but they came agonizingly close to lifting the biggest one in 2019 when they lost the Champions League final to Liverpool.

Even though Alli’s numbers in training allegedly haven’t dropped, he is unable to nail down a place in the plans of head coach Jose Mourinho. He started only one Premier League match this season, and made another appearance of the bench. He was left out of the squad completely on nine occasions.

Mourinho has mostly used Alli in the Europa League group stage this term, where he started twice, came in off the bench twice, and remained an unused substitute twice.

Spurs would prefer a permanent transfer for the 24-year-old and they want the price to reflect his actual market value, but if they can’t get such a deal they would be open to a loan for the rest of the season, with the intention of maintaining the price at the same level at least.

Everton, Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco have been credited with interest in the 37-time England international in recent months, while his contract with Spurs runs until the summer of 2024.