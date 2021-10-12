Investment funds to help Barcelona in Haaland pursuit

It may sound hard to believe at the moment, but according to Sport, Barcelona could join the race for the signature of Erling Haaland next summer.

A lot has been said about the financial issues of the Catalan club, which eventually saw them part ways with Lionel Messi this summer. Their ability to register the signings they made was also questionable at one point.

However, it seems Barcelona have found potential financial backers for a ‘cracker’ transfer in the summer of 2022, and Haaland, whose father and agent held talks with Barcelona (among others) last spring, is the player whom those backers want to see at the Camp Nou.

It should, however, be said that the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and most notably Real Madrid, won’t let that happen without a fight, as well as that Borussia Dortmund still plan to keep hold of the Norwegian sensation.