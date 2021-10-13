Hector Bellerin drops Betis future hint

Hector Bellerin, currently playing for Real Betis on loan from Arsenal, has dropped a big hint that he would be open to a potential stay at the La Liga side following the expiration of the temporary deal.

Bellerin spent a decade with the Gunners before heading to Spain at the very end of this summer. He arrived at the age of 16 from the youth setup at Barcelona, and earned first team promotion in 2014. In all competitions, Bellerin made a total of 239 appearances under three different managers for Arsenal, scoring nine goals and contributing with 29 assists.

The 26-year-old lost his place in the regular starting XI under Mikel Arteta, and he saw that as a big problem for his hopes to represent Spain at the World Cup in Qatar next year, which prompted him to look for new surroundings. Paris Saint-Germain were reportedly interested for a while, but they eventually changed their minds and signed Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan. Inter then considered him as a replacement for Hakimi and there were talks between the two clubs, which eventually ended in failure to reach an agreement. So Bellerin went to Betis on loan instead.

At the end of the season, the Spanish right-back is set to return to Arsenal, where he will still have a year left on his contract then, but it seems he is open to a permanent move to Betis.

As quoted by Sky Sports, Bellerin made it clear he wouldn’t have joined Betis at all if he hadn’t had the intention of staying there for longer than a season.

“I don’t know, but I’ve always said if I didn’t want to be here next season, I wouldn’t have come from the beginning,” he said.

“There are many things to be decided but what I want to do is enjoy this season that I am here. And what has to happen will happen.”