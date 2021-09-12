Real Madrid prepare lucrative Mbappe contract

Real Madrid tried to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain late in the summer window, but the Ligue 1 side rejected three big-money offers for the services of the French forward, the last of which was said to have amounted to over €200 million. PSG’s refusal raised a few eyebrows, particularly in light of the fact that Mbappe’s contract with them is now in its final season.

That obviously goes in favour of Real, who are still determined to make the move happen, according to ABC (via Sport). Apparently, they are now waiting for the turn of the year, when Mbappe will be allowed to negotiate a free transfer for the following summer. The Spanish giants are preparing an extremely lucrative contract offer, which would see the 22-year-old earn around €30 million per year (more than he earns in Paris now), and his father and agent receive single payments of between €60m and €80m each. The buyout clause in the contract would be set at a stunning €1 billion.

PSG are believed to be working hard to persuade Mbappe, who scored in their 4-0 triumph over Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 on Saturday, to sign a new deal and stay put. However, as things stand at the moment, the forward doesn’t seem willing to do so, being keen on a move to Madrid.

Real president Florentino Perez is reportedly planning another ‘Galactico’ era at the Santiago Bernabeu, and he wants Mbappe to be the central figure of the project for the foreseeable future. Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski are also being considered.