Lewandowski could join Barcelona this week as Bayern seek De Ligt funds

The saga surrounding the future of Robert Lewandowski has already been dragged out, even though the transfer window isn’t old yet. And according to latest reports from Sky in Germany, the Polish striker could get his wish and leave Bayern Munich to join Barcelona as the Bavarians seek the funds needed to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.

Lewandowski only has a year remaining on his contract and he has already informed Bayern that he will not be signing a new one. Not so long ago, he spoke quite openly about not being able to imagine himself playing for the Bundesliga champions ever again, having scored 344 goals in 375 matches during his eight years at the Allianz Arena.

Multiple relatively reliable sources have suggested over the past couple of months that the 33-year-old (turns 34 next month) is only interested in joining Barcelona, despite some feeble attempts at reporting interest from other top clubs by various outlets.

As for Bayern, CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic have repeatedly stated that Lewandowski should be their player past this summer, but Barcelona are expected to make a bid of €50m for his services soon, and given his age and remaining time on the contract, it would come as no surprise if Bayern choose to cash in and reinvest the money into the back line through the signing of De Ligt.

The 22-year-old defender joined Juventus from Ajax for a fee reportedly exceeding €85m back in 2019, and with two years remaining on his deal with the Serie A giants and a reported desire for a change of scenery, his future is obviously unclear at this point.