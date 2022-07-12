Barcelona and Leeds reach Raphinha agreement

After long negotiations, Barcelona and Leeds United have finally reached an agreement over the proposed transfer of Raphinha, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari.

The five-time European champions have made an offer for his services consisting of a sum of €58 million as the main, guaranteed part of the fee, and another €7m in the form of reasonably achievable add-ons, taking the total amount to €65m. Leeds have apparently accepted that proposal, and the paperwork between the two clubs is expected to be completed and signed some time on Wednesday.

Done Deal ✔️ Total confirmation about our morning report. #Barcelona #Leeds for #Raphinha. Total agreement between the clubs for 58 M plus 7 M bonus.

✍️ Tomorrow they will sign the paperworks

first call on 20 Feb https://t.co/q593ZKUsvG — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) July 12, 2022

This piece of news will have come as a huge disappointment to Arsenal and Chelsea, who were believed to have been in the race for Raphinha’s signature down to the final moments of the saga. Several months ago, Liverpool and Manchester United were also mentioned in that aspect, but those rumours grew cold as time went by.

Having previously played for Portuguese clubs Vitoria Guimaraes and Sporting Lisbon, Raphinha joined Leeds in 2020 for a reported fee of just over €18m, and went on to score 17 goals and provide his teammates with 12 assists in 67 matches played in all competitions during his time at Elland Road. He also has three goals in nine matches as a Brazil international, and he’s expected to represent his country at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.