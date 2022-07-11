CONFIRMED: Paul Pogba returns to Juventus

Juventus have completed and confirmed the signing of Paul Pogba on a free transfer from Manchester United.

The French midfielder has been going back and forth between these two clubs his entire senior career. Having joined United in 2009 at the age of 16, he left Old Trafford and went to Juventus as a free agent in 2012. Over the following four years, he established himself as one of the most dynamic and sought-after midfielders on the planet, and United had to pay more than €100 million to bring him back as they planned for a resurgence under Jose Mourinho.

However, things never really took off between the Portuguese tactician and the club’s new superstar, and Pogba was linked with departure practically every summer. Real Madrid were frequently mentioned as his most likely destination, particularly while Zinedine Zidane was in charge of the team and believed to be keen to have his compatriot in his ranks.

For one reason or another, Pogba’s move to the Spanish capital never happened. Paris Saint-Germain were also said to be looking his way for a while, but now, at the age of 29, with 232 appearances, 39 goals and 51 assists for United to his name, he has returned to Juventus as a free agent once more.

“When we say goodbye after an intense adventure shared together, there is always a glimmer of hope that we will see each other again, sooner or later,” the official Juventus statement reads.

“With Paul that is exactly what has happened.”