CONFIRMED: Nottingham Forest sign Neco Williams

Nottingham Forest have completed and confirmed the signing of Neco Williams from Liverpool. The fee for the 21-year-old right-back is reportedly set at £17 million, with the Merseysiders entitled to another 15% of any sale in the future.

Williams was mostly used at Liverpool as cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold, until leaving to join Fulham on loan for the second half of 2021/22. In all competitions, he made a total of 33 appearances for the Reds, without any goals but with 14 assists to his name.

Speaking about the transfer, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it wasn’t easy to let Wales international leave, but he understands that Williams needs regular game-time in order to be completely ready for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.