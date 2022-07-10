Ousmane Dembele set for new Barcelona contract

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Ousmane Dembele, whose contract with Barcelona has officially expired. Practically every top club believed to be in need of a wide attacker has been credited with interest in his services, but Fabrizio Romano reports the 25-year-old has agreed to sign a new two-year deal with the Catalan club.

Dembele has had a few disciplinary issues in the past, not least refusing to report to training as he pushed for the Barcelona move while at Borussia Dortmund. There was a notable contract problem between him and Barcelona heading into the January transfer window, when all the speculation began as he refused to have his salary reduced amid reports that the club were interested in signing Erling Haaland.

Since Xavi Hernandez took charge of the team, Dembele’s role at Barcelona has regained its significance, and he worked really well with January signings Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Barcelona are now reportedly pushing to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich as well, which would obviously make their forward line even more formidable.

Throughout the second half of the 2021/22 season, there were rumours about Barcelona and Dembele potentially coming to an agreement over a new deal, and it seems it’s very close to being done.