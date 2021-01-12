Luka Jovic to return to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan

Having failed to impress following his €60 million transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt to Real Madrid in 2019, Luka Jovic is set to return to the Bundesliga side this month on loan for the rest of the season, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Apparently, he was offered to Manchester United a few months ago, but the 20-time English champions weren’t interested.

Luka Jovic is set to come back to Eintracht Frankfurt from Real Madrid on loan until the end of the season, as per @jfelixdiaz! He’s been offered also to Manchester United months ago but they turned down the chance. Luka is now ‘excited’ for the comeback. ⚪️ #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2021

Upon his arrival to Madrid, the Serbia international was seen as a proper candidate to be the long-term successor to Karim Benzema, but he had to do well as the backup option for the experienced Frenchman first. He has failed in that task so far, though there will still be four years on his Real contract when the loan to Eintracht expires – enough time to change things around, if he is given a proper chance when the time comes.

But up to this moment, the 23-year-old striker has only scored twice and assisted as many times in 32 appearances in all competitions over the 18 months he has spent in the Spanish capital, and things don’t look too well regarding his Real future. This season has been particularly hard on him; he’s had Covid-19, suffered a tear in the abductor muscle in mid-December, and he’s currently out of action again with another muscular issue.

Jovic spent two seasons in Frankfurt, between the summers of 2017 and 2019, scoring 36 goals in 75 matches overall for the Bundesliga side. It’s obvious that the German top tier suits his quality well, and he’ll be hoping to get firing again before returning to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.