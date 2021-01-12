Wigan Athletic starlet Kyle Joseph attracting interest

Wigan Athletic promoted Kyle Joseph to the first team last summer, just before the striker turned 19 in September. Since then, he’s scored four goals in 11 League One outings for the club, including a hat-trick against Burton Albion on December 29th.

According to the Mirror, Joseph’s talents have already drawn attention from a large number of clubs, most notably in the English and the Scottish Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur are said to be extremely keen, but they face stiff competition from Sheffield United, Rangers and Celtic.

Joseph will be out of contract at the end of the season. Wigan have offered him a new deal which he hasn’t signed yet. But even if he doesn’t sign, the Latics will be able to claim a compensation fee.