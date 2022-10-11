Mbappe unrest at PSG?

There seems to be something going on at Paris Saint-Germain, though what exactly, it’s hard to tell with contrasting claims coming from the media in France and Spain on one hand, and the Ligue 1 giants themselves on the other.

Reports broke on Tuesday that Kylian Mbappe had had enough and felt ‘let down’ by the club, and mere months after signing a new contract at the Parc des Princes, he allegedly demanded to be allowed to leave as soon as possible. Naturally, the first thought that comes to mind regarding a potential destination is Real Madrid, but the Spanish champions apparently distanced themselves quickly from such a move in the near future.

As that avenue became closed for speculation, it was said that Liverpool were interested and PSG were open to selling to the Premier League side too. Further more, it was also said that others, including seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, sporting director Luis Campos and head coach Christophe Galtier, were keen to leave the French capital as well.

As things stand right now, it looks like Mbappe’s only way out of PSG in the short term is Liverpool, who were also interested in his signing over the last few months if not years. This is straight from sources within Real Madrid. https://t.co/Z8ARvSFpih — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) October 11, 2022

However, completely different claims have come since from Paris.

PSG unconcerned by reports Kylian Mbappe has a “broken relationship” with the club. They don’t see him leaving mid-season due to focus on winning #UCL. There is an acceptance that a massive offer would be considered if right for the club. But a January exit is being played down. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 11, 2022

Campos spoke to Canal Plus ahead of PSG’s Champions League clash with Benfica on Tuesday evening in which Mbappe started and scored, and refuted all these rumours utterly.

“Mbappe has never told me anything about it [leaving in January]. I deny this info,” he said.

“It’s not true that I’m leaving Paris. I’m very happy to be here, I’m under contract for the next three years.

“My mission is to help PSG win important trophies.”