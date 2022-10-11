Gabriel Martinelli in talks over new Arsenal contract

Gabriel Martinelli has been playing extremely well for Arsenal this season, showing his luxurious talent as the Gunners fight to stay at the top of the Premier League table. He was one of the best performers as his team beat Liverpool on Sunday, landing a goal and an assist against the Merseysiders.

In all competitions this term, the 21-year-old has so far netted four goals and provided two assists in 11 matches so far.

With his current deal expiring in 2024, Arsenal are obviously keen to tie Martinelli down long-term and avoid other top clubs from England or anywhere else coming in for his services, and the talks are already underway.

The same goes for Bukayo Saka, with whom Arsenal have been negotiating apparently since February.