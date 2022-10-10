Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu forced to retire at 24 due to heart condition

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu has announced his retirement from playing competitive football at the age of 24, due to a hereditary heart problem.

Mwepu thanked his wife and family, his agent, the Zambian FA, all his previous clubs and teammates as well as everyone at Brighton, for the support they’ve shown him over the course of his short career. As “a boy from the small Zambian township called Chambishi”, he is thankful that he got he chance to rise as he did and experience Premier League football.

Mwepu has also announced that this will not be the end of his involvement in football, and that he intends to continue contributing to the game in some capacity.

Having played for two clubs in his homeland, Napsa Stars and Kafue Celtic FC, Mwepu moved to Austria to join FC Liefering in 2017. A year later, he stepped up to RB Salzburg, where he spent three seasons before moving on to join Brighton for a reported fee of €23 million.

Since arriving to the Amex last year, Mwepu made a total of just 27 appearances for the Seagulls in all competitions, the last being 84 minutes in a 5-2 win over Leicester City on September 4th, and he scored three goals coupled with seven assists.

As he walked off the Amex pitch to make way for Deniz Undav that day, he surely wasn’t aware that he was living through his final seconds as a professional player.

Mwepu also scored six goals in 24 caps as a Zambia international, and he can be proud of everything he achieved as the curtain closes untimely on what surely would’ve been a big career.