Brahim Diaz happy at Milan amid future uncertainty

Brahim Diaz played an excellent game for AC Milan against Juventus on Saturday, scoring the goal that clinched the points for his team in a 2-0 victory over one of their greatest rivals. It was a well-taken goal, taking advantage of a misplaced pass from Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and the failure of Arkadiusz Milik to realize in time that the pass was meant for him.

Diaz then charged past Leonardo Bonucci and beat Wojcech Szczesny to hit the back of the net, before taking off his shirt to show the ’10’ on its back to the fans in the stands of the iconic San Siro Stadium. He was, of course, booked for the celebration.

Speaking to Sky in Italy after the clash, the 23-year-old was asked about what he thinks the future holds in store for him, and he simply said he was happy playing for Milan.

Still a Real Madrid loanee, Milan have the option to turn the deal into a permanent transfer next summer reportedly for €22 million. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Rossoneri will take the time between now and the end of the season to assess the player further before making that decision, even though he’s already made 89 appearances in all competitions for them.

Brahím Díaz on Real Madrid/AC Milan situation for his future: “I’m so happy here with AC Milan and I’m doing my best to help this team”, tells Sky. 🇪🇸 #ACMilan AC Milan will decide about €22m buy option at the end of the season. Real Madrid have buy-back clause around €27m. pic.twitter.com/JKqnM0pkU8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2022

Diaz was a product of the academy at Manchester City, and though the Premier League champions wanted him to stay and be given a chance to become a great player for them, he chose to leave for Real Madrid in 2019, after only 15 matches for Pep Guardiola’s side. And as Real rarely have the patience mostly needed to get the best out of a young player, he was never really considered as a regular option there and Milan took him on an initial season-long loan in 2020.

That loan was successful enough for the Rossoneri to secure a new one in 2021, this time for two seasons, and include the buy option in the deal this time.

As things stand, €22m seems a bargain for a player of such quality, who obviously has much more to do at Milan than he would at Real.