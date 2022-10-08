Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers uncertain over James Maddison future

James Maddison’s contract with Leicester City expires at the end of next season, and there have been reports of talks between the club and the attacking midfielder over a new one, but speaking to the press ahead of his team’s clash with Bournemouth on Saturday, manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that he doesn’t know how those talks are going at the moment.

Maddison has been a target for a number of clubs for a long time, starting back in the days when he still plied his trade at Norwich City before joining Leicester in 2018 for a reported €25 million fee. Manchester United were believed to have held a strong interest before they signed Bruno Fernandes in January, 2020. Some reports claim Newcastle had two concrete bids for his services rejected this summer, and fresh stories have appeared in the press a few days ago, saying Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are now watching the developments closely.

Maddison has had 84 goal involvements – 50 goals and 34 assists – in 180 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions and played a part in their quest for FA Cup and Community Shield glory last year. His form this season is quite good – he scored five times and assisted twice in the Premier League, starting all eight matches so far.

However, the 25-year-old hasn’t been able to inspire the remainder of his team to deliver results, with their only win so far coming last week against newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

Leicester are currently stuck in the relegation zone, having lost 2-1 to Bournemouth, and unless something changes soon, Rodgers is likely to be worried about his own future more than that of Maddison.