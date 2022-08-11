Harvey Elliott agrees new Liverpool contract

Liverpool have confirmed that they’ve agreed a new contract with Harvey Elliott, with the aim of rewarding the progress made by the 19-year-old since his breakthrough to the first team a year ago.

Elliott joined Liverpool’s Under-21 side from Fulham’s Under-18s in 2019. A year later, he was sent to Blackburn Rovers to gain some first-team experience and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp chose to include him in his ranks straight upon his return to the club. A broken leg suffered in mid-September, 2021, kept him out of action for the following four months, but the youngster bounced back and continued impressing straight away.

Elliott was already on a long-term contract at Liverpool which he signed last year, but his progress has obviously spurned the club to improve his terms as soon as possible.