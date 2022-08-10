Valencia interested in another Bryan Gil loan

According to The Times, Valencia are interested in taking Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil on another loan after his temporary spell in the second half of last season proved successful. This time, they want him at the Mestalla for the whole season ahead.

Having gone through the youth ranks at Sevilla and had loans with Leganes and Eibar, Gil joined Spurs last summer in a €25 million deal. Six months later, Valencia took him on for the remainder of 2021/22, and he went on to play 17 matches for them, 13 in the Spanish top flight and four in the Copa del Rey.

Primarily a left winger, the 21-year-old is capable of playing on the right flank, as well as a No. 10, behind a striker.