Fiorentina to race Villarreal for Lo Celso

Fiorentina are set to enter the race for the services of Tottenham Hotspur’s Giovani Lo Celso, according to Sky in Italy, despite the player’s preference to to return to Villarreal where he spent the second half of 2021/22 on loan.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder joined Spurs from Real Betis on an initial season-long loan in the summer of 2019, and the deal was made permanent a year later for a reported fee of around €32 million.

However, Spurs parted ways with Nuno Espirito Santo and appointed Antonio Conte as the head coach towards the end of 2021, and the experienced Italian tactician made it clear to Lo Celso that there was no place for him in the team going forward.

Lo Celso consequently left the club and joined Villarreal on loan, playing a total of 21 games in all competitions for the Spanish side. He scored and assisted once apiece as Unai Emery’s team finished seventh in the La Liga table.

Lo Celso was apparently happy at the Estadio de la Ceramica and wishes to continue playing there, but Fiorentina are hopeful they might be able to tempt him to Italy instead. One aspect that might go in their favour is that Villarreal are believed to be having difficulties to balance their books and comply with the Financial Fair Play regulations.

Meanwhile, Conte’s stance on Lo Celso’s involvement in his Spurs team has not changed since January this year and it’s not likely to, so the Argentinian is still being encouraged to find a new club.