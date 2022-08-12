PSG to give up interest in Marcus Rashford

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Gaultier is believed to be keen to add yet another attacker to his ranks, despite boasting options such as Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Mauro Icardi, and the latest addition, Hugo Ekitike. The club have reportedly met with the representatives of Marcus Rashford, but with Manchester United unwilling to do business, they are expected to withdraw their interest in the services of the 46-cap England international.

According to Sky Sports, the 20-time English champions are completely relaxed about the situation. Rashford has a year remaining on his contract as is, and it contains an option for the club to trigger a unilateral extension for another 12 months, which obviously puts them in full control over the matter, at least for a while.

It will, however, be interesting to see what happens at the end of 2022/23 if the 24-year-old isn’t tied to a new deal by then. A lot will likely depend on whether the team secure a return to the Champions League or end up missing out on the top four again.

Rashford is a product of the academy at United, and having broken into the first team under Louis van Gaal back in early 2016, he has so far scored 93 goals along with providing 57 assists in 303 matches for the club. He played a part in their FA Cup triumph in 2016, as well as in their conquests of the Europa League, the League Cup and the Community Shield a year later.

Long-term supporters won’t be too quick to forget his winner against Manchester City in 2016, or his brace which secured a 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Liverpool in 2018.