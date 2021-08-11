Sergio Romero set to join Granada

Sergio Romero is set to join La Liga side Granada following the expiration of his contract with Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Having arrived to Old Trafford in 2015 under Louis van Gaal, the Argentinian goalkeeper played second fiddle to David De Gea for a long time, and his role at the club deteriorated further after Dean Henderson returned last summer from an excellent loan spell at Sheffield United last summer.

Speaking to the press back in January, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Romero wouldn’t be offered a new deal, which effectively meant that his time at Manchester United was over.

The talks between Romero and Granada are now close to completion, and an agreement is close.