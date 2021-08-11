Rudiger still considering Chelsea future

Antonio Rudiger’s situation at Chelsea has improved immensely with the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at the helm in January. The Germany international has played a huge part in the team’s Champions League triumph as well as the run to secure a place in the to four of the Premier League last season. The success has just been made bigger by their triumph over Europa League winners Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup, in which Rudiger again played a big part.

Nonetheless, as reported by Sky Sports, the 28-year-old defender is yet to make a decision about his future, and he will weigh all the options carefully before doing so.

Rudiger himself spoke openly about the situation a few days ago, revealing that talks about a new Chelsea contract had started and that Tuchel had an important place for him in his plans for the future.

“As I said before, I wanted to concentrate on the Euros then after I come back, talks can start,” Rudiger said. “That is what has happened for now. Talks have begun and we will see what time brings.”

Rudiger’s current deal at Stamford Bridge has entered its final 12 months, which makes sorting out his future a priority from the club’s point of view. He has reportedly informed them that he has no mind to leave this summer and remains fully focused on the season ahead, which means they will be keen to get him to recommit very quickly or risk losing his services for free next year.