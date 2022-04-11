Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG to step up Darwin Nunez pursuit

Having scored the only goal for his team in Benfica’s 1-3 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League quarterfinals last week, Darwin Nunez is once again in the centre of attention ahead of the second-leg encounter set to take place at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool themselves, among numerous other clubs, have been credited with interest in his services. It has also been said that he would be open to a move to the Merseyside, and that he has informed Benfica of his desire for a change of scenery this summer, despite his contract still having three years left to run.

But according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are all set to step up their pursuit and are now believed to be leading the race ahead of all the rest.

United are still working to complete the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their new manager, with Ralf Rangnick set to take a director role at the club. Chelsea’s interest is obviously still very dependent on the whole process currently unfolding relating to the change of ownership, while that of PSG depends on whether Kylian Mbappe decides to stay put or chooses to leave the French capital in favour of the Spanish one.

Nunez has scored 31 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for Benfica this season. The Portuguese club are open to a sale this summer, and the amount they expect to receive in compensation for the 22-year-old striker is around €70 million. Apparently, the suitor clubs are all impressed with his work-rate just as much as with his finishing ability.