Wolves face battle to keep Ruben Neves

Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen to keep hold of Ruben Neves for the foreseeable future, but according to Sky Sports, they will face a difficult struggle to keep him in their ranks this summer. Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona have all expressed an interest in his services, and each of these potential buyers will likely be staking their claim and submitting bids.

Wolves are apparently set to hold talks with the 25-year-old midfielder soon, with the aim of convincing him to sign a new contract and remain at the Molineux. However, if they fail, it’s likely they would accept an offer placed between the figures of £50 and 60 million to let him leave two years before his current deal expires.