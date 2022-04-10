Inter a step closer to signing Gleison Bremer with Liverpool unlikely to move

Inter Milan have been considered the favourites to sign Gleison Bremer from Torino this summer even before now, and their pursuit of the 25-year-old defender has apparently received a significant boost with Liverpool unwilling to make a serious move, according to Goal.com. The Merseysiders were among the clubs to have made an informal enquiry over the availability of Bremer at the end of the season, as were Juventus.

Nothing is, of course, set in stone at this point and things may change, but as it stands, Liverpool have enough manpower to cover the centre-back area and apart from Nathaniel Phillips, who is currently on loan at Bournemouth, they have no intention of selling anyone.

Joe Gomez is the player whose future at Anfield appears least certain among the first-team centre-backs, with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate all ahead of him in the pecking order, but the England international has made it clear that he intends to stay put and fight for his place in the team. What’s more, his recent high-quality showing at right-back has reminded manager Jurgen Klopp, if he needed reminding at all, of the values of Gomez’s defensive versatility.

As for Bremer, his own quality has attracted attention for a while. This season, he was a standout performer for Torino, making a total of 28 Serie A appearances (all from the start), scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Having arrived to Turin in 2018 for a fee of just under €6 million, his market value has increased to more than five times that amount, according to Transfermarkt.