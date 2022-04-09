No contract talks yet – Dani Alves on Barcelona future

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Dani Alves has revealed that there are still no talks between him and Barcelona about his future past this summer.

The Brazilian initially arrived to the Camp Nou in 2008, at the start of Pep Guardiola’s famous spell in the dugout of the Catalan club. In the eight years that followed, Alves was undoubtedly a crucial part of everything they achieved, which includes no less than six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey and three Champions League trophies. In all competitions, he made 391 appearances for the club, scoring 21 goals and providing 101 assists, before leaving to join Juventus in 2016.

Alves spent one season with the Serie A giants and the following two at Paris Saint-Germain, and then he went back to Brazil to play for Sao Paulo. His contract there expired in September last year, and he was happy to answer the call of former teammate Xavi Hernandez to join his revolution at Barcelona two months later, signing a contract for the rest of the season.

Since his return to the place of former glory, he has made 10 appearances in all competitions so far, scoring once and providing three assists to add to his impressive previous tally.

However, at the age of 38, the potential duration of his ability to really play a role at Barcelona is questionable. The end of the season, and with it, the end of his contract, is near, and it seems the club are yet to decide if they want him around at the start of 2022-23.

“Nobody from the club told me about my future, there are no talks ongoing yet,” Alves said.

“Not only the youngsters, but also the old players now have to show that they deserve to play in this Barca team.”