Liverpool agree Fabio Carvalho transfer

Liverpool and Fulham have reached a complete agreement for the transfer of Fabio Carvalho from Craven Cottage to Anfield at the end of the season, according to multiple reports.

The 19-year-old is a product of the academy at Fulham, and as such, his services still warrant a transfer fee for the Cottagers to receive, despite his contract expiring and the fact that he’ll be making the move technically as a free agent. With that in mind, the two clubs have agreed to honor the deal they had made on the final day of the January transfer window, when the move fell through at the eleventh hour because the paperwork could not be completed in time. Liverpool will now be paying Fulham an initial amount of £5 million, with another £2.7m set to come on top of that through achievable add-ons, and Carvalho has agreed to sign a five-year contract with the 19-time English champions.

Preferring to play as an attacking midfielder, Carvalho is perfectly capable of doing a fine job in a box-to-box central role. He sometimes plays as a left winger, but with Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz already competing for that position, that’s probably not something Jurgen Klopp has in mind for the Portuguese youngster.

Carvalho has so far made a total of 31 appearances in all competitions for Fulham this season, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists. Marco Silva’s team are charging towards Premier League promotion, topping the Championship with an 11-point advantage over second-place Bournemouth.

Carvalho’s contribution to Fulham’s success cannot be questioned, but now it’s time for him to try and prove himself at a much higher level.