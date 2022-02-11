Mauricio Pochettino to ask Manchester United to sign Harry Kane

Despite his recent claims about being happy with Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur, the future of Harry Kane has once more become a topic of speculation. The reason for that is a report by Jason Burt for The Telegraph, which says Mauricio Pochettino will ask for his former charge if he is appointed manager at Manchester United.

Pochettino himself is currently a subject of guesswork. Still running the team at Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentinian tactician is apparently close to leaving the French capital. With current United boss Ralf Rangnick set to take the sporting director role at the end of the season, a number of Manchester United players are keen on seeing the former Spurs boss take charge at Old Trafford, and Pochettino’s own recent statements appear only to be spurring the rumours on.

The 49-year-old worked with Kane in North London for a long time, of course, and they know each other well. The England captain was strongly pursued last summer by Manchester City, who were believed ready to pay over £100 million for his services, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy held fast and refused to sell his prized asset.

For Kane, it appears to be the “now or never” situation. Turning 29 in July, he isn’t expected to be in much demand for much longer. Having played a total of 368 games in all competitions for Spurs and scored 236 goals, he still hasn’t won anything but individual awards in his career. Yet, his contract with Spurs runs until 2024, and it will once again be up to Levy to make the final call.