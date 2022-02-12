Youri Tielemans set to leave Leicester City

Youri Tielemans appears set to leave Leicester City this summer. His contract with the club has entered its final 18 months, and the club have offered him a new one in the hope he would choose to stay at the King Power Stadium for the foreseeable future, but according to Fabrizio Romano, the player has decided the time has come for him to move on.

Tielemans has been watched carefully and is being considered by a number of top-level clubs, both in England and in Spain. In the past, he has been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid, and all these clubs are still apparently interested in securing his services. Leicester most likely won’t be standing in his way, being keen to avoid losing him for free in 2023, but potential suitors will have to show their seriousness with offers worthy of their consideration at the end of the season.

Barcelona are trying to rebuild their team under Xavi Hernandez and they’re on constant lookout for players who would bring quality back to the Camp Nou. Real Madrid have to face the fact that Luka Modric (36) and Toni Kroos (32) are both nearing their declining years.

Liverpool didn’t sign a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum last summer, with Jurgen Klopp happy to put 18-year-old Harvey Elliott into his plans, but they now face the prospect of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, neither of whom has lived up to expectations, also approaching the ends of their respective contracts in 2023. Arsenal reportedly tried to add a central midfielder to their ranks in January but failed. Manchester United are said to be considering alternative targets with West Ham asking over £100 million to part with Declan Rice, and Tielemans is believed to be one of them.

At the age of 24, Tielemans is a highly rated midfielder with plenty of experience, both in the Premier League and as a 47-cap Belgium international. A versatile player who prefers a playmaking role, he is also capable of providing protection to the back line or playing further up, as a No.10.

He certainly shouldn’t be short of offers come summer.