Andreas Pereira set for Flamengo move

The talks between Flamengo and Manchester United about the proposed permanent transfer of Andreas Pereira are in their final stages, according to a number of reasonably credible sources.

The 20-time English champions will pocket around €10.5 million for the services of the 26-year-old, who has been playing for the Brazilian side on loan since August last year, even though the option to buy initially agreed stood at €20m. The deal includes a sell-on clause, guaranteeing United 25% of a potential sale in the future.

Pereira arrived to United’s youth setup from PSV Eindhoven almost a decade ago, but he was never a regular member of the team under any of the six managers to have sat in the dugout since. Instead, he had loan spells with Granada and Valencia in Spain, as well as Lazio in Italy, before heading to Brazil last summer. In all competitions, he played for United 75 times, scoring four goals and assisting his teammates on five occasions. For Flamengo, however, he’s already scored five times in 25 matches.

Pereira is a versatile midfield player, capable of performing well in a box-to-box role, further up as a No.10, or on either attacking flank. However, he obviously hasn’t been able to settle properly anywhere so far, talented though he is. It’s obvious the decision makers at United have decided it’s time for him to leave the club for good and test his fortunes elsewhere.

Flamengo won the 2020 Brazilian Serie A title, but they were unable to defend it last year and finished second to Atletico Mineiro.