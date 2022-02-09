Bukayo Saka wants to play Champions League football

Bukayo Saka has been one of the most interesting young players in the Premier League since the start of last season, and that many top clubs across England and beyond are monitoring his progress shouldn’t be surprising to anyone.

The 20-year-old winger has established himself as a regular member of the starting XI at Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, and the club are reportedly keen to reward his efforts with a brand new contract with terms significantly improved on the £35,000 per week he makes at the moment. However, multiple sources indicate that Saka is still waiting to see if his team will finish inside the top four in the English top flight and secure a place in the Champions League for next season, before he puts pen to paper again.

If not, he could seek a way out with a number of clubs keeping an eye on the situation, even though his current deal does not expire before 2024.