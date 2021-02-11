Kylian Mbappe going off Real Madrid move

The desire of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe to move to Real Madrid this summer has cooled down, as reported by AS.

The 22-year-old 2018 World Cup winner has been a long-standing target for the 13-time European champions as they plan on embarking on what they believe would be an exciting new sporting project with the focus being on rejuvenating the key areas of the team. Mbappe is reportedly the man they’ve been hoping to get to succeed Karim Benzema as the man leading the attacking line and to make up some of the unbelievable numbers during the days of Cristiano Ronaldo. Numerous reports in the last few years, especially in Spain, claimed the player was keen on the move as well.

It has also been reported that Real have already begun amassing the funds they would need for such a big-money move, and that if Mbappe doesn’t sign a new contract with PSG and enters the final 12 months of his current deal this summer.

However, Mbappe himself recently confirmed the talks about a new contract are being held, and said that if he signs, he’d be staying in Paris for a long time. He further poured cold water on Real speculation after his team’s triumph away to Olympique Marseille on Sunday, his 150th appearance in the PSG shirt in which he scored the opening goal.

“I have now played 150 games for PSG, which is an honour for me and I hope it will be many more,” Mbappe told the press.

It seems that the recent change manager, in which Mauricio Pochettino replaced Thomas Tuchel, as well as the club starting to show ambition to strengthen the squad in their bid to finally win the Champions League, have prompted this apparent change in the thinking of the young attacker.