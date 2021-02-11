Liverpool to pay up to £4.3m to Fulham for Harvey Elliott

Liverpool signed Harvey Elliott in 2019 from Fulham’s youth setup on what was an initial free transfer. Elliott was only 16 at the time and the Premier League champions were expected pay some kind of a compensation fee despite the young winger being out of contract when the move happened.

The two clubs were unable to reach an agreement over the size of the fee and the matter was taken up with Professional Football Compensation Committee.

It has been officially confirmed that the PFCC have obligated the Merseysiders to pay a guaranteed sum of £1.5 million, with another £2.8m potentially coming in the form of add-ons. Fulham will also receive 20% of any amount Liverpool get in the event of a future sale.

Elliott is currently on impressive form on loan with Championship side Blackburn Rovers, where he has made 22 league appearances so far (21 starts), scoring four goals and assisting further eight.