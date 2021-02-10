Milan want Diogo Dalot permanently

AC Milan are keen to turn the loan of Diogo Dalot from Manchester United permanent in the summer, according to reports in Italy.

The 21-year-old has impressed at San Siro following his switch from Old Trafford last summer, and has established a healthy competition with Davide Calabria for the spot on the right defensive flank under Stefano Pioli. This term, he has made a total of 17 appearances for the Rossoneri in all competitions, scoring once and assisting twice.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old obviously has no place in the plans of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka the first choice for the role and United reportedly keen on adding another player of similar mould to their ranks.

However, Milan wouldn’t be willing to pay more than the amount United paid to bring him in from Porto in 2018, as reported by Calciomercato, which is around €22 million.